DECATUR, Ill (WAND) -Mass shootings are hard for adults to digest, and can be difficult for children to understand.
"Some kids really struggle with stuff like this. Some kids are like, 'oh, that's really sad', and they move on and don't fixate. But some kids really get fixated on things like this," said Heather Koloupek, Licensed Social Worker with Renewed Hope Counseling. She says children can start to show symptoms of secondary trauma.
"Separation anxiety, not wanting to be away from parents for fear that they won't be safe, you know, things like that or if they're having physical symptoms, like I said, headaches, stomach aches, nausea...," Kaloupek said.
She says that's why talking to your kids about difficult events is important. First by making sure they are clear on what happened, then asking them their concerns, finally making sure they know it is over and they feel safe.
She recommends trying to go back to normal life to ease their mind, while observing your child for any signs of mental health needs.
