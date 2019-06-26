CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A house fire in Champaign caused exterior and interior damage to the home, responders say.
Firefighters report they responded before 8 p.m. to a home in the 1400 block of Joanne Lane. The fire caused some smoke and water damage on the first floor, but most fire damage was on the outside of the home and extended to the attic.
The occupants, which include two adults and one minor, were not home at the time.
Responders estimate damage includes $35,000 to the structure and $10,000 to the contents of the home.
The fire was out at 8:24 p.m. Investigators remained on scene before 10 p.m. Wednesday after crews cleared the area.