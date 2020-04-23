URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Fall study abroad programs are canceled at the University of Illinois.
The school's Office of International Safety and Security wrote a statement on its website saying the choice to extend the suspension of study abroad programs was a "difficult decision". The suspension is now active until Jan. 15, 2021.
There will be no waivers or exceptions, per the school - not even for study abroad programs with later start dates.
“Participants choosing to study abroad will have no University connection or support, including access to study abroad options through the University, international insurance, and pre-articulation of course credit,” the U of I said.
Officials acknowledged potential issues caused by the decision to cancel these programs.
“The University understands that this decision has wide-ranging implications for students, academic departments, study abroad offices, and our partners,” the school said. “Though this decision may feel premature in a rapidly changing environment, leadership is making the decision now to support fiscal prudence for our students and the University, provide academic predictability and planning, acknowledge the unpredictable nature of COVID-19 and international responses, and account for other unanticipated effects from the pandemic.”
Schools across America are continuing to decide if they want to have online or in-person classes in the fall of 2020.