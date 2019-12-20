CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Funeral arrangements for a former Clinton resident and Phoenix officer have been finalized.
Blake Newman will be laid to rest on Dec. 23 at Oak Park Cemetery in Clinton. A service will be held at 11 a.m. A visitation is scheduled for Sunday at the Calvert Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Clinton Police Department and Dewitt County Sheriff's Department will accompany Calvert Funeral Home to the Indianapolis Airport to escort the fellow police officer home.
The route will be along Illinois Rt 54 to Center Street to Calvert Funeral Home. They estimate to arrive between 2-3 a.m. For more information on the route, click here.
Newman who lived in Phoenix at the time of his death was an officer with the Phoenix Police Department.
He died in an off-duty accident on his motorcycle.