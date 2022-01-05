BRADLEY, Ill. (WAND) - The family of a Bradley officer critically wounded in a shooting said he is recovering after extensive surgery.
The shooting happened when Officer Tyler Bailey, along with Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic, responded to a Comfort Inn on the night of Dec. 30 for a noise complaint about dogs barking in a parked car outside of a Comfort Inn. Rittmanic died after she was shot multiple times in an encounter with two suspects, while Bailey was critical in the aftermath. Two suspects, who both face murder charges, are in custody.
In a Wednesday press conference, Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly called this shooting, along with a different crime in which Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley was killed, "cowardly acts of evil."
A statement sent to media outlets by the family and on behalf of police said Bailey went through extensive surgery on Dec. 30, which lasted most of the day. They thanked surgical staff at the treating hospital for greatly enhancing Bailey's chances of survival with "their incredible skill and dedication."
"While we are not able to go into specific details about the severity of Tyler's condition, we can certainly say that without the surgical intervention, Tyler would not have survived the remainder of the day on Dec. 30," the family statement said. "After the procedure, we are cautiously optimistic about beginning discussions for Tyler's recovery over the short term, although he is far from out of the woods at this point."
The family addressed what they called "inaccurate media rumors" about his current condition.
"Without going into specifics, we can say that he is progressing in a positive manner toward what we hope someday to be a full recovery," the statement said. "It will be a long and difficult battle for Tyler. We are elated with every small step forward as he continues under the care of the hospital staff, who have been nothing short of sensational in their care and accommodations."
Family members thanked responders and State of Illinois personnel for their outpouring of support during a difficult time, calling everyone a "huge family" that is there for each other in all circumstances.
"Tyler's family wishes to express our strongest gratitude to everyone who has had a part in getting Tyler to this point after such a terrible incident," family members added. "Every helping hand, all of the kind words and prayers, along with the daily supplies and food for the family members who are staying at the hospital and surrounding hotels, are greatly appreciated. The immense support and donations to Tyler through various outlets have been incredible.
"Thank you all for your support and prayers. We appreciate your dedication to helping the family maintain their privacy at this time, allowing them to concentrate on the aftermath of this tragedy Involving both officers."
Family members also offered words about Rittmanic, saying they are devastated by her loss. They called her "an excellent police officer, an amazing person, and an inspiration to Tyler and many other officers as a mentor and friend."
The full statement from the Bailey family is attached to this story as a PDF document.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.