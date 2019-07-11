SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - In the midst of grieving, dozens of Shanay Moore's family members and friends celebrated her life.
She was known as 'Sidditty' to them. The nickname came from Moore's taste in fashion. In honor of her memory, the party's theme were decorated by her favorite colors; yellow and white.
Even though a tragedy brought her loved ones together, it was the special moments with Moore people said they would cherish. Her cousin Sherrell Robinson said people loved to be around her.
"To go from talking to someone everyday and just have the memories. That's why it's important to cherish the time you do have with your family," Robinson said.
Robinson mentioned how her Moore was on the path to earning her nursing degree in six months.
"My heart actually just dropped again," Robinson said.
Moore was described to have a positive impact on others, she was kind and 'the life of the party'. Not a day goes by her family would tell Moore how much she was loved.
"She's smiling down on us, knowing our tears have been wiped away."