DECAUTR, Ill. (WAND) - End Game will serve up drinks, food, and games starting next week.
“I think it’s very unique for here in Decatur,” says the bar and grill’s spokesperson, Mimi Walker.
In the dining area there will be darts, board games, karaoke, and pool. Each table will also have a gaming console on it.
There’s a family arcade area and a separate adult gaming room with slot machines.
End Game is hoping to bring fun for any age.
“You can come here as a family, spend some quality time playing a board game or head back to the arcade,” said Walker.
The arcade area will offer unlimited play for $2.95 per person or $10 for the table.
The menu appeals to even the youngest visitors with sandwiches, fries, pork loins, fried cheesecake, and cotton candy.
Walker says there aren’t enough places for family-friendly activities in Decatur. End Game hoping to fill that void.
“I think it’s exactly what we need. Somewhere where you can bring your family, or you can come by yourself. It’s fun for all ages. And I think that’s what is important,” she said.
The second floor of the restaurant will serve as an event space available to the public for booking.
End Game is located at 259 N. Main Street in downtown Decatur.
They tell WAND News the restaurant will open before Nov. 1.
For more details, visit the End Game Facebook page.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.