DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A family is mourning the loss of their mother after she was killed in a Decatur crash over the weekend.
"You could describe her as the life of the party," the daughter of Erma Graves, Dominique Clemons, said. "She was fun. We just had a good time."
Graves' family describe her as fun. The memories they have of her are vivid.
"She was my everything," Clemons said. "She was my best friend."
Graves was a mother of three, and a grandmother of 10. Her kids says her family was her life.
"She was a mother first and foremost,' her daughter Dedra Austin-Blythe said. "She was a wife, a grandmother, a friend. She never met a stranger."
At the intersection of Woodford Street and Grand Avenue is a growing memorial for Graves. It is a small tribute to the big life she lives.
"You had no choice but be in a good mood around her, so if you were having a bad day she would brighten it," Austin-Blythe said.
Graves was killed at the intersection just before 9:30 Saturday when police say a 20-year-old was under the influence of marijuana. He is accused of running a stop sign and hitting Graves' car. She died at the hospital.
"She was so young," Austin-Blythe, said. "She had so much life left in her. We are young so our families are young so to know she won't be there to help us raise our kids and things like that is tough."
The suspect, Dylan Bunch, faces a number of charges including driving under the influence, aggravated DUI resulting in death and driving an uninsured vehicle.
"You're still living life," Clemons said. "You're still enjoying the things you enjoyed every single day and she doesn't have that opportunity anymore."
Funeral services for Graves are set for this weekend. She was 60-years-old.
Bunch will be back in court in June.