CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - "We are free," the mother of Brock wrote on Facebook after her son was released from the hospital due to a lengthy fight with RSV.
Baby Brock was diagnosed with a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in early February. Since then, he's been in the hospital.
His mother, Tristan said she cried leaving the hospital even thought the were ready.
"It's crazy how ready you are to leave but once it becomes reality it's a bitter sweet thing."
Brock has been in the hospital for seven weeks. Tristan said her heart is overwhelmed with the happiness to bring her baby home.
Since the news broke, central Illinoisans have been showing their unconditional love and support all across social media. Donation efforts came rolling in on their Facebook page, 'Brock Brave'.