DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Fire Department was called out to a house fire Wednesday afternoon.
Everyone inside was able to get out safely from the home on Moundford Ct.
DFD got to the scene around 3:30 p.m. The first crew on the scene saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the back of the two-story house.
The Red Cross helped two adults and four children who escaped the fire.
The fire is under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal and Battalion Chief Elder.
No one was hurt.
