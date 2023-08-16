DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Whether you are a Farm Progress Show veteran or a first-time visitor, WAND News has a list of three things you need to know to get the most out of your visit.
- Buy tickets ahead of time: Buying early will get you discounted rates on tickets. You will also be able to skip the main gate and have access to the QuickPass lane.
- Make a plan: There are hundreds of exhibitors. It can be hard to remember all the exhibitors you want to meet. Download the 2023 Farm Progress Show app in the App Store or Google Play Store for an updated map and list of exhibitors.
- Stop by the Farm Progress Hospitality Building: This building will give you an area to cool down and get out from under the hot sun. Visitors can also meet the Farm Progress team, buy souvenirs, see agricultural influencers in person and more.
The Farm Progress show runs from Aug. 29-31.
To purchase tickets, click here.
