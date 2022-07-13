MACON COUNTY, (WAND)- Farmers are getting the chance to learn about their property rights, as companies are working to launch new wind farm projects in the town of Macon.
"We're wanting to protect our farm ground as much as possible with this type of project. Projects I should say, because there are numerous projects proposed here in southern Macon County," Tim Stock, Executive Vice President of the Macon County Farm Bureau, told WAND News.
Several companies want to install wind farms in the area, and have already begun reaching out to farmers.
"Folks have been receiving phone calls. We're just, as the farm bureau goes, we want to provide as much information as we can," Stock explained.
Stock said leasing land for wind turbines can be lucrative for farmers, but there are downsides.
"You're taking farm ground out of production, which we hate to see, because you can't produce more farm ground. So, that's one concerns. But there is a financial benefit to them as well, so they have to weigh the pros and cons," Stock added.
Lawyers with the Illinois Farm Bureau said farmers should know, they are not obligated to lease their land. But land owners can enter into agreements that could serve their family for years to come.
"They've got to examine those lease agreements and like I said- make sure the T's are crossed and I's are dotted," Stock explained.
He said anyone who needs more information can reach out to the Macon County Farm Bureau. However, any farmer wanting to enter into a lease agreement is recommended to hire their own attorney.
