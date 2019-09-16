SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A spring that brought a lot of rain has farmers worried about their crops this harvest season.
John Sullivan, director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture, said harvest season is anywhere from two to four weeks behind schedule.
"As farmers, we're all very anxious to get out in the fields, get into our combines and see what those yields are going to be," Sullivan said.
The crops here in central Illinois are still green and waiting to mature, but one of the biggest concerns for farmers right now is an early frost.
"If we would happen to get an early frost, obviously it would kill the crop and it would stop it from maturing," Sullivan said. "That would result in a reduction of yields."
According to Sullivan, this is a stressful time for farmers.
"It can be a very satisfying time, but it is also very stressful," Sullivan said. "There's a lot to do in a short amount of time."
Sullivan said farmers should not only be focusing on their crops, but their mental health.
"They've been under such tremendous strain this year, first with the delayed planting, and we've had issues with weeds and chemicals," Sullivan said.
Efforts are actually in place at Southern Illinois University to help farmers cope with the stress. The school has secured $100,000 to provide mental health services to support farmers.
"If they feel overwhelmed, we want them to reach out," Sullivan said. "Find someone to talk to, find an expert."
Sullivan said this off year won't have a lasting impact, and a new year will bring new crops.
"That's one of the benefits of being a farmer, you get to start fresh every year," Sullivan said.