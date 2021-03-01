VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Vermilion man and his infant daughter were killed in an early Monday morning house fire.
The 911 dispatchers were notified at 1:40 a.m. Monday of a house fire at 102 Water Street in Vermilion.
The Paris Fire Department found the structure to be fully engulfed in flames.
They were met by a woman and two young children who had made it out of the house.
The woman told them that her boyfriend and their infant daughter were still inside.
Fire fighters made entry into the structure where they located the bodies of 35-year-old Michael J. Phipps and 2-month-old Nettie L. Phipps.
They were pronounced dead at the scene by Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett.
Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday.
The incident and the fire is under investigation by the Illinois State Police zone 5 investigations, the office of the State Fire Marshall, the Edgar County Sheriff’s department, the Paris Fire Department, and the Edgar County Coroner.
Other agencies responding were Vermilion fire department, Oliver fire department, Grandview fire department, Redmon fire department, and Horizon Health Ambulance service.
