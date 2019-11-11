LATHAM, Ill. (WAND) – An old high school converted to apartments caught fire Monday evening in Latham.
Firefighters told WAND-TV they responded to 210 N. Kiick St. at about 5:12 p.m. They first evacuated every apartment, then searched voids between the attic and second story ceilings before eventually finding flames above a common area hallway. The fire was in a 4-foot by 4-foot area, they said.
There were no injuries.
With water and power shut off, responders said the building is not usable at the moment and tenants can’t go back Monday night. It’s unclear when they might be able to return.
The apartment building, formerly Latham High School, had about 20 home units in it.
Responders said the cause of the fire is electrical.