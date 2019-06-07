SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A house fire caused ‘significant’ smoke damage in Springfield, responders say.
Firefighters tell WAND-TV they received the fire call at about 12:45 p.m. and responded to 8 Turnberry Place minutes later. Nothing was showing from the outside, but crews found fire when they entered the home.
Responders say they had the flames under control in about 10 minutes but needed another hour to exhaust smoke from the inside. The fire caused moderate fire damage to go along with the smoke damage.
There were no injuries. Two occupants and a caregiver made it out of the home safely.