MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- Mt. Zion Fire crews responded to a report of a car crashing into a Subway and catching fire Thursday morning.
According to Battalion Chief Chris Schroth, crews were called out to the Subway off of highway 121 around 10:15 a.m. upon arrival, crews discovered the vehicle was not actually on fire; instead, dust from the deployed airbag was mistaken for smoke.
Crews were able to safely remove the driver from the vehicle, the driver nor two employees inside the restaurant at the time of the crash reported any injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, at this time there are no leads as to what caused the incident.
Firefighters estimate the building to have suffered anywhere between $50,000 and $100,000 worth of damage.
The Subway location is currently closed until further notice and damages are repaired.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.