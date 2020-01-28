URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are continuing to investigate a house fire that heavily damaged an Urbana home.
According to The News-Gazette, authorities responded at 3:30 p.m. Sunday to 1001 South Rainbow View Road. They believe candles left unattended might have been the cause.
Two adults, two young children and two dogs safely evacuated after hearing smoke detectors sound. One firefighters was hurt with a minor injury.
Crews said they responded and found smoke and flames at the back of the house. According to them, the fire began in a family room at the back of the structure.
There was smoke, water and fire damage throughout the building. Authorities estimate damage sits at about a $100,000 cost.