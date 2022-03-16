DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters said a Danville responder fell through a weakened floor while battling a Wednesday fire.
Crews were dispatched at 4:31 a.m. to 502 Grant St., where they found a fully involved structure with flames shooting through the roof. The unoccupied home is considered a total loss. No injuries were reported and the fire remains under investigation.
At 5:55 a.m., responders went to 608 N. Griffin St., where they found heavy fire at the front of a structure. This response was where a firefighter fell through a fire-weakened first floor into the basement.
The firefighter was taken to OSF by ambulance for evaluation and was later released.
The two occupants of this home were awakened by a smoke detector and escaped without injury. This structure is also considered a total loss and the cause is under investigation.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
