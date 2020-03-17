CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Charleston Fire Department responded to a fire on Monday night.
Firefighters responded to 10 Division Street around 7:30 p.m. for a structure fire. Crews located smoke and fire coming from the north side of the old Brown Shoe Factory.
Using an interior attack on the fire, firefighters were able to contain the fire to one room. The building is currently used for storage.
There was minimal damage to the building. Most of the damage was limited to the room where the fire was. No one was inside at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.