EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Visitation at the Effingham County Jail is canceled after an inmate tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the first positive case of the virus at the jail, the Effingham County Sheriff's Office said. The positive case was discovered while inmates were screened for admission to the Illinois Department of Corrections.
The inmate did not have a fever and showed "mild symptoms that resemble a cold," per authorities.
In response to the positive case, authorities place all inmates in custody in permanent groups to avoid "unnecessary contact." Inmates are being continuously monitored.
"The jail staff has worked diligently to minimize our exposure to COVID-19 and the jail has been COVID free until now," a Facebook post from authorities said. "The staff will now work to minimize the impact and concentrate on the safety of the inmates and staff."
The Effingham County Health Department is involved in mitigation procedures at the jail. Leaders said no inmates are seriously ill.
Visitations are canceled "until further notice," the sheriff's office said, in order to lessen inmate, staff and public movement in the facility.
"We understand that it is important for family members to have contact with inmates, so all inmates will have access to phone calls with their family members - even inmates who cannot afford extra phone privileges," the sheriff's office said.
Leaders thanked the staff for their dedication and the majority of the inmate population, which they said understands the circumstances the county is dealing with.
