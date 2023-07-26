TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Most of Central Illinois is set to be under a heat advisory until Saturday night. With several days of exposure to temperatures close to or reaching 100 degrees, vulnerable populations face several risks.
"You could start off on day one feeling okay, day two feeling okay, then day three you are feeling a little off but you still think you are doing okay and keep working on the heat," said Cody Rogers, the Assistant Chief of the Taylorville Fire Department. "Before too long you are in complete heat exhaustion and then maybe even the more severe heat stroke."
Rogers says the number of calls tends to increase as temperatures rise, because people aren't aware of the impact heat can have. He hopes people can stay educated on the risks of being around high heat.
This is something the crew at Taylorville Fire has to be aware of as well. They have to wear heavy gear for long periods of time when fighting fires, so they pay special attention to how much they are hydrating.
"We have a daily regimen where we try to take in certain electrolytes and stuff like that to keep us ready for events and then we also put water and stuff like that in our trucks so we can stay hydrated," said Rogers.
Rogers explained what happens when someone is exposed to heat for too long. The first thing a person may experience is cramping, which then leads to dizziness and cool, pale skin. This is considered heat exhaustion. The symptoms elevate to heat stroke when your skin gets very red and you have nausea and vomiting. If you have these symptoms, you should go to the hospital.
If you have to go outdoors, try to do so outside of the hottest parts of the day, which are between 11am and 4pm. You should also drink plenty of water, and stay away from caffeinated or alcoholic drinks.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.