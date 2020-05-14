DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Over the past few years, Lake Decatur has gone through some changes.
One of the most significant changes has been the dredging project, which increased water volume by more than 30 percent.
WAND Photojournalist, Steve Nichols wondered.. has that helped the fishing in the lake?
According to a professional guide and long time lake resident fisherman, the jury is still out on that topic.
"I think it's a little too soon to tell. In the long run, I think it will definitely help," said Brian Cleland.
"It's moved a lot of things around. The catfishermen had where they wanted to fish. Some of those places got dredged so they don't fish the same," said Lee Penn, a fisherman and lifelong Decatur resident.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources seems optimistic that the dredging should improve the fishery in the lake, but it will need to be backed up by data to confirm.
"Dredging activities will usually have a positive impact on the lake. This year we plan on doing our bi-annual full species community survey. This will be the first survey of this type since the dredging. The last survey occurred during the dredging. We're really interested in any differences in water quality, and obviously down the road positive effects the fishery," said James Garavaglia a Biologist with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Past surveys targeting walleye indicated that this lake has a very health population.
"Every time we go out and sample we get good numbers of intermediate size fish and fish all the way up to 25 and 26 inches, six to seven pounds," said Garavaglia.
Walleye are only one of two fish that are stocked on a regular basis. The other fish may surprise you.
"Those are pure walleye as well as hybrid striped bass are also stocked in the lake that will provide a good fishery. Walleye are stocked about 45,000 per year and hybrid striped bass about 35,000 per year," said Garavaglia.
The last few years there have been a good amount of hybrids.
Nichols caught up with a professional guide, Brian Clelend, to see how well the Crappie population was in the lake. Rain and cold water don't help matters but they were able to see some success.
"He's got his tuxedo on. also known as when they're in a spawn mode. He's displaying it for the woman," said Clelend.
"Crappie are doing really well. Really good growth on white Crappie as well as black Crappie. The spawn is happening right now. At least pre spawn activity. They should be spawning every day the way the weather temps look. I've noticed a few anglers are out there fishing for them right now," said Garavaglia
White Bass don't seem to get the attention that Crappie do but they are another species that is thriving in our reservoir.
"White Bass are also doing really well, they've got really good size structure. They are growing well. One of the better lake in my district," said Garavaglia.
Catfish are doing well, too. They just don't get the attention they deserve at times.
"Lake Decatur also has a really good channel cat and flathead fishery. Somewhat underutilized on the flathead fishery," said Garavaglia.
Two habitat improvement projects involving Georgia Cubes and pallet structures seems to be producing good results so far.
"In conjunction with living lands and waters, we place both Georgia style cubes as well as pallet habitat. Both of those structures will act as fish attractant, which helps anglers find fish more easily. In aging reservoirs there a lot less wood and structure that will attract fish," Garavaglia said
More structures like these could help the lake's fishery population.
"I think there is a plan. A lot of that depends on funding and willing partners. I believe that we do have a Boy Scout. It's been a while, but believe they are planning to build and place some structures this summer," said Garavaglia.
Harvest limits play an important role in maintaining a healthy fishery which has to be studied periodically to make sure healthy populations of game fish are maintained.
"Regulations are usually set using a lot of data that we go out and collect. To help make sure harvest is done in a sustainable way we're able to keep these fast growing populations and good numbers of those fish or fishermen to enjoy," said Garavaglia.
It's up to us to do our part in taking care of the resources we enjoy. No one should have to clean up after fishermen or anyone who recreates on the lake.
