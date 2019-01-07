SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A fire at a Springfield apartment complex has displaced five families.
Crews came to an address in the 800 block of Converse Street at around 7:40 p.m., when Chief Allen Reyne tells WAND-TV they found a fire in the basement. The fire was out at around 8 p.m., but firefighters were still on the scene closer to 9 p.m. and looking for hot spots.
There were no injuries. Smoke damage happened throughout the apartment complex.
Four of the five families living in the complex are receiving Red Cross assistance. The fire displaced all five of them, Reyne says.
The fire is still under investigation late Monday.