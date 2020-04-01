ILLINOIS (WAND) - Ford Motor Company has donated thousands of face shields to the HSHS hospital network in response to COVID-19.
A total of 10,000 face shields are going to the nine HSHS hospitals in Illinois, a press release from the hospital network said. HSHS St. John's Hospital received 6,000 of those shields.
The transparent shields fully block the face and eyes, and HSHS officials said they can be a more effective way to prevent COVID-19 exposure when they're paired with N95 respirators. The shields can help a responder avoid accidental contact with liquids.
Ford said in late March it would create the face shields at its Michigan plant to help health care workers, first responders and others as they work on the front lines against the virus.
“We are in complete awe of all the generous donations of personal protective equipment (PPE),” said Allison Paul, chief nursing officer at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. “This donation will help ensure our colleagues remain safe when caring for patients.”
People can learn more about how to donate PPE and other supplies through this link.
