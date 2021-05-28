DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A former drug addict from Decatur shared a message of hope in his hometown with others who might need the help.
Chad Helm was a 12-year drug addict who was arrested by Decatur police. He spent over six years in prison.
Helm said getting arrested and serving time changed his life, as the two officers who initially arrested him became his friends while he was behind bars. They pointed him in the direction toward recovery.
Helm's message is simple: It's OK to ask for help.
"One of the hardest things for people to do is simply say three words - I need help," Helm said. "So many of us allow our pride and ego to take over and, if we can just push that aside and reach out, there are people willing to help us."
If a person doesn't know where to turn for help, Helm recommends they should call their local police department and learn where to access the right resources.
