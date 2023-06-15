SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A former school resource officer and chief of police has pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges.
The Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office filed charges against James Hillyer on May 4.
Hillyer worked as a School Resource Officer in the Riverton School District as a Riverton Police Officer and formerly served as the Chief of Police for the Village of Spaulding.
Charges filed include 8 counts of child pornography (Class 2 felony; probation up to 7 years; 3-14 years in prison, if convicted on any child pornography count, the Defendant would be required to register as a sex offender for life), 5 counts of official misconduct (Class 3 felony; probation eligible; 2-5 years in prison), and one count of grooming (Class 4 Felony; probation eligible; 1-3 years in prison).
Hillyer entered a plea of not guilty. He waived his preliminary hearing.
A joint statement from the Riverton School District and the Village of Riverton said that allegations of misconduct were made by a student against a School Resource Officer on February, 23 of this year. Information included with the statement makes it clear that the officials are referring to Hillyer.
Upon learning of the allegations, the village, through the Police Chief and Village President, removed Hillyer from the school buildings and began the process to put him on unpaid administrative leave.
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office investigated, with cooperation from the village and school district, which resulted in the charges filed today.
The village terminated Hillyer's employment.
He is due back in court Aug 21.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
