SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A former Springfield man who conspired to distribute K2 in Sangamon County has been found guilty by a federal jury.
Prosecutors at the trial of Abdul G. Alsamah, 51, showed evidence that he conspired with co-defendant Letha Dean to distribute synthetic cannabinoids, sometimes called K2 or spice, from November 2014 to March 2016. The Schedule I controlled substances were sold from Crossing Two, a liquor store Alsamah operated, and connected business Mystic Enchantments. Both businesses are in Springfield.
Alsamah lived in Oakland, Calif., before his arrest. He was taken into custody after the verdict and is with the United States Marshals Service.
He faces a statutory sentence of up to 20 years in prison.
Eight other defendants have been convicted and sentenced in related cases, including Mohammed Ali Saleh, Hamoud Hazam, Noman Hizam, Abdulrhamm Saleh, Abdu Saleh Mohamed, Walid Alanasawi, Jamal Nasir, and Ahmed Alkohshi. Dean and Mohanad Al-Matarneh have been convicted but have not yet been sentenced.
Sentencing for Alsamah is scheduled for Oct. 22 at the U.S. Courthouse in Springfield.
