SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - The number of victims and recovery efforts for Maui continue to grow. Some of that help is coming from over 4,000 miles away right in central Illinois.
Skyler Casey, former Springfield resident, and her Illinois family are calling for support.
"I have a large family in Illinois. Because of that, they are so supportive and loving and know how much I love this Maui community here. They have big hearts, and they want to donate at any help at any capacity they can," said Casey.
Casey recently moved to Maui. She experienced the horrific natural disaster first-hand.
"There were so many fires and we're kind of up on a hillside here in Kula. We could see them popping up everywhere. The closest one was about 3 miles from our house," said Casey.
She told WAND News many residents had no time to prepare for the disaster. The island is experiencing an overwhelming amount of loss.
Casey has made it her mission to add on to the outpouring of support. Her Illinois family are also working back home to help gather supplies and donations.
"From Springfield to Champaign to Aurora. My family in Alaska has set up donation boxes. We're just trying to get donations and supplies here in any way that we can. Water is flying off the shelves, baby formula flying off the shelves," said Casey.
Right now, her family is working to create drop-off donation locations in Champaign and Springfield.
In the meantime, an Amazon Wishlist was created by Casey and her family. These items will be delivered directly Casey's place of work that is now acting as a donation site at: 605 Lipoa Pkway Kihei, HI 96753.
The Amazon Wishlist can be found here.
A link to donate to the American Redcross can be found here.
To donate directly to families impacted, you can find individual donation links here.
