FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND - Attempted sexual assault and attempted kidnapping charges have been filed against a man who was employed by two central Illinois towns.
Gibson City police said Paul Theesfield was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that occurred on Dec. 5. Officers reported responding at about 2:30 p.m. that day to the area of Wood Street at 12th Street in Gibson City.
Authorities said Theesfield exited the vehicle while the victim was on the ground screaming, then got back in and left the scene. Police arrested the suspect at his home in Roberts.
Court records show Theesfield is charged with attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault and attempted aggravated kidnapping. WAND News reached out to Ford County's state's attorney for details on what alleged crime those charges are related to and did not immediately hear back.
Theesfield is held in the Ford County Jail with bail set at $250,000. He is due to be in court on Jan. 4.
Theesfield was the water superintendent for both Roberts and Elliott. Roberts Village President Matthew Vaughan confirmed the suspect was terminted in Roberts Monday, effective immediately. Elliott's village president said officials will vote on Theesfield's possible termination Tuesday night.
