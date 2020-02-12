TOWER HILL, Ill. (WAND) - A former treasurer for the Village of Tower Hill is pleading guilty to stealing over $100,000 from the community.
Nancy Finley was arrested in November, 2017.
Investigators said she stole the money between May 2010 and December 2016.
She is accused of taking $150,000 of sewer and water payments submitted to her and fraudulently adjusting the village's billing system to hide the theft.
Officials said she manually backed up altered files and falsely reported her work computer had crashed, causing a loss of water and billing data to cover the crimes.
On Feb. 7, 2020 she submitted a plea agreement where she will plead guilty to three counts of wire fraud.
Pending the acceptance of that agreement, sentencing is set for June 8 at 10 a.m.