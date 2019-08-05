FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) – The village of Forsyth has voted to ban cannabis businesses in town from operating starting in 2020.
A unanimous vote from the Forsyth Board of Trustees passed the ban, which will take effect on Jan. 1, 2020, when Illinois makes recreational marijuana legal to possess and use. Language in an agenda document for Monday said the board was voting on “prohibiting cannabis business establishments”.
As WAND-TV previously reported, Illinois’ move to legalize recreational marijuana beginning at the start of 2020 will make it legal for people to purchase and possess up to 1 ounce (30 grams) of the drug. Non-residents will be allowed to carry 15 grams of it.
Patients of the existing medical marijuana program will be able to grow five private home-grown plants. Gov. JB Pritzker signed the bill into law in late June.
Pritzker had campaigned on the promise of legalizing marijuana before he took office in early 2019. When the measure passed the legislature earlier in 2019, he said it would have a “transformational impact” on Illinois, creating opportunities and giving people a second chance.
Illinois Rep. Dan Caulkins spoke in favor of the Forsyth vote on his Facebook page.
“Village of Forsyth just voted to prohibit the sale of recreational marijuana within their boundaries,” he said. “Hopefully, all of Macon County follows.”