ORANGE, Calif. (WAND) - Four total people, including a child, were killed in a southern California shooting.
A fifth person was also wounded, police said, before officers shot and wounded the shooting suspect. Police said there were shots being fired when they arrived on the scene of the two-story office building on Lincoln Avenue in the city of Orange at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment. The situation was stabilized by 7 p.m.
Authorities said the shooting happened on the building's second floor. There were no details available late Wednesday about what led to the shooting or why a child was in the building.
Signs outside of the business showed it had a handful of businesses inside, including an insurance agent and counseling service, according to the Associated Press.
