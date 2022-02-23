PAWNEE, Ill. (WAND)- Four individuals were arrested on Tuesday after a report of a residential burglary.
According to police, on February 22, at approximately 5:33 a.m., the Christian County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a residential burglary in progress at 414 E. Rd. 1525 North Road, Pawnee, Illinois.
Christian County Deputies responded to the call and arrested Charles D. Turner, age 47 from Springfield, Il., Christopher M. Boelling, age 35 from Pawnee, Il., Thomas J Sipes, age 51 from Springfield, Il., and Cheyenne L. Treat, age 24, from Kincaid, Il.
All four of the individuals were arrested for residential burglary; Boelling was also charged with possession of burglary tools and were taken to the Christian County Jail.
The Sheriff’s Deputies were assisted in making the arrest by the Christian County K-9 units and the Taylorville Police Department.
Police confirm the residence was not occupied at the time of the burglary.
All individuals arrest are considered innocent until proven guilty in the court of law.
At this time no other information has been released.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.