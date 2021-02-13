Normal, ILL. (WAND)- Normal fire officials said a train derailment early Saturday morning will cause some power outages.
The derailment happened on the Union Pacific tracks between Vernon Avenue and Fell Street.
Officials said the train wasn't carrying any harmful material and no injuries were reported.
Ameren Illinois and Union Pacific Railroad have assessed the site and are working on repairs.
Officials said a power outage will affect some neighborhoods, parts of Illinois State University campus, and the Uptown Normal business district.
Officials said intersections are still blocked, however, some have reopened since the train has been moved.
Officials say people should not approach the tracks or train to take pictures or videos because power lines are down causing an electrocution hazard.
This is a developing story and as more is announced WAND will updates.
