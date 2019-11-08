DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Friday is National STEM Day. It’s a day that encourages kids to go after their interests in STEM.
STEM is an acronym for “Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.” Some local programs that’s spreading today’s message every day, French Stem Academy with the Decatur Public School District.
"The more practice that they have at problem solving the better problem solvers they will be when they become adults, which would impact our whole world. And not just even our school or community but everybody everywhere,” said teacher Maria Wiggins
Wiggins says they’re already working on new projects for the future. One of those could involve gathering and recording weather data.
