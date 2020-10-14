DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department has shut down Gabby's Family Restaurant in Decatur.
The report cities numerous health violations at the restaurant located at 1385 East Pershing Road.
In the report, the inspector found multiple roaches in the kitchen and storage area. The inspector said they saw tubes of raw ground beef thawing on the drain board of the sink. Several other food safety items were addressed in the report.
Prior to reopening, the health department said the following must be completed.
- All violations not corrected during inspection must be corrected.
- A corrective Action Plan must be submitted to the health department detailing measures taken to correct violations and steps necessary to prevent future risk based observations.
- Submit re-inspection fee of $250.00 to the health department.
The health inspector also noticed COVID-19 procedures not being followed. The department said no staff were observed wearing a mask when they arrived.
In 2019, the restaurant was shut down due to roaches. Upon investigation, the health department found many live roaches in multiple locations in the prep kitchen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.