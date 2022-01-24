DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A two-car Decatur garage was destroyed in a Monday fire.
Firefighters said they responded at 7:11 a.m. to 3175 N. MacArthur Road and found heavy fire and smoke showing from the detached garage. Fire crews pulled two pre-connected hose lines for fire attack and quickly got the fire under control.
There was extensive damage to the garage and contents. The garage is considered a total loss.
There were no reported injuries involving residents or firefighters.
An investigator from the Office of the State Fire Marshal was assigned to and investigated the fire. The cause is undetermined as of Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.