(WAND) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount statewide.
Raffensperger said at a news conference Wednesday that his office wants the process to begin by the end of the week, and he expects it to take until Nov. 20.
"It will be a heavy lift, but we will work with the counties to get this done in time for a state certification," he said. "Many of these workers will be working overtime."
Joe Biden has a more than 14,000-vote lead in the state's presidential race with nearly all ballots having been counted.
The move comes a day after U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, who's leading President Donald Trump's recount team in Georgia, and state Republican Party Chairman David Shafer sent a letter to Raffensperger requesting that he order a hand recount of Georgia's nearly 5 million ballots before certifying the results.
