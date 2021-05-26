CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A GoFundMe account supporting the family of a fallen Champaign police officer has reached $150,000 raised.
The latest milestone was reached earlier Wednesday, just days after the effort began on Friday. The fundraiser was just under $160,000 raised out of a $200,000 goal as of 2:50 p.m. Wednesday.
Over $13,000 was raised just five hours after the account's creation and numbers continued to grow from there. One Sunday, it had grown to over $70,000 raised.
The public can click here to access the fundraiser.
Oberheim was killed on the morning of May 19, when he and another officer responded to a Champaign domestic disturbance. The suspected shooter, 24-year-old Darion Lafayette, was also killed, and the other officer is expected to survive.
Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting.
