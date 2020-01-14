CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Golden Apple, Eastern Illinois University, and the Regional Office of Education #39 are partnering up to address the teacher education shortage across Illinois.
EIU and ROE 39 will be two of Golden Apple's primary partners in the program's inaugural year.
EIU was chosen as a Golden Apple partner for achievements in teacher education and proficiencies in developing future teachers at middle school and high school levels.
Also, more than 80 percent of teachers from EIU are still in the profession after five years.
As an Accelerators Program partner, EIU will support Golden Apple in its broader mission to inspire, develop and support teaching excellence in Illinois school districts.
Illinois is facing a shortage of 1,800 teachers, and the country is forecasted to face a shortage of 200,000 teachers nationally by 2025.
The Golden Apple Accelerators Program works to expedite the preparation of highly qualified teachers in areas of the state most in need.
EIU hosted a press conference Tuesday at Old Main on the university's Charleston, Illinois campus.
"Teacher shortages in Illinois demand our immediate attention," said Alan Mather, President of Golden Apple. "Public school students throughout the state must continue to employ high-quality educators at every level—especially in our economically challenged communities, where schools are often underfunded and under-resourced. Golden Apple has and continues to be an advocate for these communities and schools, and we remain committed to overcoming these pressing challenges through intense and strategic collaboration with each of our partner organizations—including Eastern Illinois University and ROE 39—as they work energetically to unlock opportunities and enhance outcomes throughout the regions they serve."
Dr. Stephen Lucas, associate dean of the College of Education at EIU and Accelerators Program facilitator, said, "As a public regional university, EIU serves a variety of rural and small-town communities across a large portion of the state.
Golden Apple's Accelerators program addresses teacher shortages in downstate Illinois by identifying and recruiting high-achieving university seniors into an accelerated teacher licensure program. Golden Apple's Accelerators Program at EIU is a strategically designed 12- to 15-month program that allows students to complete state-approved pedagogical coursework and a year-long teacher residency, leading to teaching licensure entitlements in a designated content area.
Eastern Illinois University is one of only two higher education partners for Golden Apple's new Accelerators program. Golden Apple also is partnering with Blackburn College, and Regional Offices of Education 3, 13, 40 and 47.
The program is scheduled to start in Summer 2020.
