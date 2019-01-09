CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A Golden Corral restaurant will be built this spring in the Champaign area.
The people behind the project got their building permit Wednesday, The News-Gazette reports, and construction is expected to begin in the coming months. Champaign Building Safety Supervisor Larry Happ says it will not start before April.
Champaign leaders approved the permit in July. The restaurant will go in on a lot at 1202 W. Anthony Drive.
The newspaper detailed information on the restaurant’s application, which involves a 10,308-square-foot building on a lot located at Anthony and Kanakee. The plot of land is 2.7 acres in size.