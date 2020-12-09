Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Downstate Republican lawmakers are calling for the legislature to go back to work to deal with the ongoing backlog of FOID card and Concealed Carry License (CCL) applications and renewals for gun owners.
Rep. Avery Bourne, (R) Morrisonville, Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, (R) Jacksonville, Rep. Mike Marron, (R) Fithian and Rep. Patrick Windhorst, (R) Metropolis are criticizing the handling of FOID applications which have been backed up weeks and often months without being processed.
“We are hearing from constituents still on a daily basis,” said Bourne pointing to several individuals who have contacted her. “Tyler applied for his FOID card last December, a full year ago, still hasn’t heard an update.”
A short time after the lawmakers spoke with reporters the Illinois State Police issued a release detailing the hurdles they are facing with the backlog and what steps are being taken. According to ISP the number of FOID card holders has grown from 1.2 million to 2.2 million in a decade. While CCL holders grew from 90,301 in 2014 to 343,299 in 2020.
ISP says it has hired 21 Firearms Eligibility Analysts since March, with an additional 11 planned to start in January. Nineteen temporary contractual employees are being dedicated to help with the backlog while assigning seven sworn personnel.
The legislature canceled its fall veto session and is not scheduled to return until January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.