SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Nearly $3 million dollars in funding will go to support tourism across the state, announced Governor JB Pritzker on Thursday.
The Governor's Office and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity say that the funds will go into the Illinois Travel and Tourism Grant Program.
“As we continue to recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19, my administration is laser-focused on rebuilding our state’s tourism industry,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Today, I am proud to announce that DCEO is launching nearly $3 million in funding for local governments, municipalities, nonprofits, and more to attract visitors from around the nation—and the globe—to our great state. We are the Land of Lincoln, the home state of Obama, and the heart of the Midwest—all while touting the kindest people you’ll ever meet and, yes, the best pizza you’ll ever try.”
The grant program provides funding for promotional efforts by local governments as well as community groups with the goal of attracting visitors to destinations, attractions, and events throughout Illinois. The funding comes from a federal Economic Development Administration grant.
“With hidden gems, world-famous attractions and natural wonders in every corner of our great state, tourism is a critical part of the Illinois economy, and this new program will help draw more visitors to explore all Illinois has to offer,” said DCEO Director Sylvia I. Garcia. “Under Governor Pritzker’s leadership, the state has provided unprecedented support for tourism attractions and festivals, as well as direct support for hospitality businesses that are a key part of our tourism economy such as restaurants, bars, and hotels.”
Illinois is consistently a top destination for visitors and has received recognition from national travel publications including Condé Nast Traveler and Time Out who named Chicago the best big city in the U.S., and CNN who ranked Southern Illinois among the most underrated travel destinations in U.S.
The ultimate goal of the program is to support projects that increase visitation and overnight stays as these activities directly fuel local economies throughout the state.
“Illinois has a great story for visitors from around the country,” said State Sen. Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago). “We just need to get out there and tell it. Marketing dollars available through DCEO will help convention and visitors' bureaus and local governments update their pitch and image so that Illinois is next on everyone's travel list.”
Through a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) entities can apply for grants of up to $100,000 for promotional funds. Applications will be accepted until December 12, 2022. To view the NOFO and apply for the grant, visit illinois.gov/dceo and navigate to the Grant Opportunities page.
