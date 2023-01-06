(WAND) - Around midnight Friday the Illinois House of Representatives passed a historic and sweeping piece of gun legislation that, among other things, would ban the sale, manufacture, delivery and purchase of assault weapons ban across the state.
The vote was 64 to 43 on the 77-page HB5855, known as the "Protect Illinois Communities Act."
Governor JB Pritzker and other lawmakers have issued statements in response to the bill passing.
Gov. Pritzker said, "For months lawmakers and advocates have been hard at work negotiating two very critical pieces of legislation to keep Illinoisans safe. Tonight, with the leadership and support of Speaker Welch, the Illinois House passed critical reproductive health protections and an assault weapons ban. The people of Illinois send us to Springfield to tackle tough issues and these bills are historic steps in the right direction. I look forward to working with our colleagues in the Illinois Senate to get bills addressing these issues to my desk so I can sign them as soon as possible.
I’d like to thank Rep. Cassidy for her tireless work to protect reproductive healthcare and Rep. Morgan for his work to get weapons of war off our streets."
State Representative Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) said, “I opposed the firearm ban approved by Democrat lawmakers as I believe this bill without a doubt is unconstitutional. This firearm ban chips away at our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms and it limits the ability of law-abiding citizens to protect themselves and their families at home.
If this ban on hundreds of firearms becomes law, it could potentially turn law-abiding gun owners into felons if they don’t register their banned firearms required to be registered with the state. Setting up a gun registry of legally purchased firearms by law-abiding gun owners is one step closer to another law that will require the tracking of all guns purchased in the state.
I will always support the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. The legislation pushed by Cook County Democrat lawmakers tonight is overreaching and certainly unconstitutional.”
Rep. Bob Morgan, the chair of the House Safety & Reform Working Group said, “This passage by the House is a monumental step, and all the activists, organizers and survivors who have flooded this building with their advocacy should be proud of this achievement. This is your victory. We aren’t done yet–but this legislative action represents serious progress on the road to full passage. I want to thank Speaker Welch for his leadership and guidance as we have worked to negotiate this package and move forward on the path to passing this life-saving, common sense legislation.”
WAND TV will be adding more reaction and statements as they are received.
