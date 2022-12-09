(WAND) — After posting a statement regarding the passing of Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett, Governor JB Pritzker announced he has ordered flags across the state lowered to, "honor Senator Bennett and his service to the people of Illinois."
Sen. Bennett was only 45 years old when he died suddenly from complications of a brain tumor on Friday. He left behind a legacy of legislation as well as his wife Stacy and two children. His family has asked that well-wishers hold off on sending flowers at this time as they are choosing an organization where individuals can make donations in the late senator's honor.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.