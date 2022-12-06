CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND)- Governor Pritzker signed a series of amendments and clarifications to the landmark SAFE-T Act, on Tuesday.
HB1095 was originally passed in 2021.
The bill addresses misinformation related to the Act, including clarifying the detention net, expanding processes for transitioning to cashless bail on January 1st, and specifying definitions of willful flight and dangerousness, among other changes.
“I’m pleased that the General Assembly has passed clarifications that uphold the principle we fought to protect: to bring an end to a system where wealthy violent offenders can buy their way out of jail, while less fortunate nonviolent offenders wait in jail for trial,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Advocates and lawmakers came together and put in hours of work to strengthen and clarify this law, uphold our commitment to equity, and keep people safe.”
The newly signed bill clarifies multiple aspects of the SAFE-T Act, which ends the cash bail system in Illinois effective January 1st, 2023 and creates a more equitable system where pre-trial detention is based on community risk rather than financial means.
A bi-cameral legislative group along with other advocates, public defenders, state’s attorneys, victim advocates, and law enforcement officials collaborated on the clarifications to the SAFE-T Act.
According to State Officials the changes to the Act clarify court authority in controlling electronic monitoring and escape, outline specific guidelines for trespassing violations, and create a grant program to aid public defenders with increased caseloads. The amendments strengthen and clarify the main principle of the SAFE-T Act- to ensure that individuals who pose a risk to the community aren’t released from jail just because they are able to pay bail while people without financial means sit in jail regardless of whether they pose a risk at all.
“The SAFE-T Act, including these important clarifications, will help right the wrongs of policies that have disproportionately harmed low-income, marginalized communities while helping to keep Illinoisans safe," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "I commend members of the General Assembly for coming together to make these changes and provide us a clear path to ensure both accountability and justice. We must stop criminalizing poverty, and that is our goal as we end cash bail in Illinois and uphold human rights for all in our legal system."
“It’s vital the pretrial system in Illinois remains equitable and that all individuals are treated fairly, regardless of financial status,” said State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign). “After collaboration between a diverse group, we were able to create a measure that ensures public safety and maintains the intent of the Pretrial Fairness Act. I am proud of everyone’s collaborative effort and their commitment to make Illinois safe.”
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
