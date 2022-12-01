SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — HB1095, a trailer bill to the SAFE-T Act introduced by Democrats yesterday, has passed the Illinois Senate and the House.
The amendment to the act was meant to clarify various points such as whether defendants detained before January 1 would be released and which crimes would qualify for pre-trial detention.
The full text of the trailer bill can be found here.
In a release from the Illinois Democratic Caucus, Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) said, "Our goal remains ensuring the Illinois’ pre-trial system is equitable and everyone is treated equally regardless of their financial status."
In his own press release, State Senator Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) said that the bill took some good steps but was still, "far away from what we need to keep Illinoisans safe."
WAND News will follow the progress of the amendment and provide updates.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.