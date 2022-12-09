CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup confirmed State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) was pronounced dead around 1:15 this afternoon at Carle Foundation Hospital.
He was 45 years old.
Bennett's wife, Stacy Bennett said he died from complications of a large brain tumor. She released the following statement on Friday afternoon:
“We are devastated to share that our beloved Scott has passed away. We remain in complete shock because it was all so sudden and unexpected.
“Scott will forever be known for being an extraordinary father, husband, and friend. His quick humor and wit could light up any room he entered. We will miss his stories, the way he could always make people laugh, and his genuine kindness.
“Scott lived a life full of service and constantly looked for ways to lend his time and energy to helping our community and state. He worked tirelessly to find solutions to society’s most pressing issues by finding common ground and compromise. To say he will be greatly missed is an understatement.
“We appreciate the amazing care he received at Carle Foundation Hospital and thank all of the doctors, nurses, and staff who provided Scott with excellent care and support for his family. We are also grateful for the outpouring of love and support. Scott’s impact on our community is very evident.
“At this time, we ask that our privacy is respected as we navigate this difficult time.”
Bennett was the chief co-sponsor of the SAFE-T Act trailer bill that was signed earlier this month.
Regarding the act, he said, "It’s vital the pretrial system in Illinois remains equitable and that all individuals are treated fairly, regardless of financial status. After collaboration between a diverse group, we were able to create a measure that ensures public safety and maintains the intent of the Pretrial Fairness Act. I am proud of everyone’s collaborative effort and their commitment to make Illinois safe.”
Born in Gibson City, Bennett was a fifth-generation central Illinoisan who previously worked as an Assistant State's Attorney in Champaign County. He was appointed to the senate seat previously held by Michael Frerichs after Frerichs was sworn in as Illinois State Treasurer in 2015.
Frerichs described Bennett as, "a loving husband, devoted father," and, "one of my closest friends."
State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) released a statement on behalf of the House Public Safety Working Group:
“The loss of Senator Scott Bennett is an unexpected tragedy. Senator Bennett’s collegiality and dedication was instrumental to the work of refining and enhancing the SAFE-T Act, and his dedication to his community was paramount. His passing is a sad moment for our state as a whole, and his community, his friends, and his family in particular. We are united in grief with all who loved Senator Bennett, and wish peace and comfort for his family.”
The Illinois Republican Party posted the following statement on their Twitter page:
"Sadly we are mourning the tragic passing of Senator Scott Bennett. He was a genuine public servant and an honorable man. We are sending our heartfelt prayers to his family in their time of need."
State Rep. Carol Ammons (D-Urbana), who worked with Bennett during the entirety of her legislative career, said that she, "always valued his insight, his passion and willingness to do the right thing for our communities and the people of Illinois."
Champaign Mayor, Deborah Frank Feinen described the late senator as, "a tireless voice for our region, always willing to help when asked on any issue of importance to the City of Champaign or the community."
Illinois Governor, JB Pritzker released this statement:
"Today, the state of Illinois mourns the loss of a dedicated public servant and devoted father. Senator Scott Bennett was a good man who always operated with the best of interest of his constituents in mind. Throughout his time in Springfield, he fiercely advocated for the institutions that shaped his life, from his upbringing on a Gibson City farm, all the way to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The entire state is a better place thanks to his service. MK and I send our thoughts to his loving wife Stacy and their two beautiful children during this difficult period."
At this time the family is asking well-wishers to hold off on sending flowers. At a later date, an organization will be named where people can make donations in honor of Senator Bennett.
