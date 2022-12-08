CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning.
The News Gazette reports Bennett was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital and is receiving medical attention for an undisclosed problem. His condition was not available.
Paramedics were called to Bennett's Champaign home just before 3 a.m.
Bennett is a lawyer in Champaign and represents the 52nd District.
